STANDISH – Darrell George Poulin, 76, passed away on March 3, 2024, at the Gorham House.
He was born in Waterville on Sept. 15, 1947, a son of the late Arthur and Laurette (Michaud) Poulin and graduated from South Portland High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War era.
Over Darrell’s working years, he owned and operated a diner in Scarborough, worked at the Hannaford warehouse, was a courier for Maine National Bank and retired from EPX Printing.
He will always be remembered for the enjoyment he had hunting and fishing, working on projects at his home, and taking three cross country trips with his wife. He was a member of the American Legion.
Darrell was predeceased by his brothers Glenn and Dana Poulin.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy (Chamberlain) Poulin of nearly 51 years.
Kathy would like to thank the staff at the Gorham House, especially of Windsor II, for their excellent and loving care of Darrell.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday March 12 at 1 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions can be made to the
Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson’s Research
P.O. Box 5014
Hagerstown, MD 21741
