PORTLAND – Harriet Harmon 84, of Portland, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, peacefully with her family at her side.

Harriet was born on Sept. 30, 1939 in Parker Head, daughter of William Wyman and Dorothy (Wyman) Nightingale.

Harriet retired from Maine Medical after decades of service. After retirement she spent 15-plus years as a foster grandparent, which she enjoyed immensely.

She loved going to Bingo and taking rides to the lake. Becky’s Diner was her favorite place to go for her seafood dinners.

She adored her many grandchildren and the time she spent with them. She was a faithful and devoted member of her First Baptist Church and got great enjoyment and peace from the time she spent there.

She was preceded in death by both parents, stepfather, Herbert Nightingale; brother, Charles Wyman, and sister, Carolyn Sutton.

She is survived by her brother, Donald Wyman and wife Mary Wyman, brother, John Wyman and wife Claire Wyman, and sister, Linda Nadeau. She is also survived by her five children, Steven Harmon, Gloria Harmon, Terri Fletcher, Henry Harmon and wife Diane, Pamela Steeves and husband Michael; also 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on March 16 at the First Baptist Church on Canco Road in Portland at 11 a.m. with a gathering to follow.

The family is asking

in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the

First Baptist Church.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous