MERRIMAC, Mass. – Kathleen Ellen Conroy, 66 passed away on March 1, 2024.

Kathi was born in Portland on Feb. 19, 1958, and was the loving daughter of Thomas and Constance Conroy of Cumberland Foreside.

Kathi leaves behind a husband of 39 years, Robert J. Tarrant; daughter, Kayla C. Tindle her husband Robert D. Tindle of Cumberland, R.I., son, Kyle R. Tarrant of Denver, Colo.; and granddaughter, Lillian Conroy Tindle, who knew her as “Glammy” and was the love of Kathi’s life. Kathi also leaves behind sisters-in-law Catherine Tarrant, Kathleen Keegan, and Christine Redd, brother-in-law, Matthew Redd; as well as many nieces and nephews who adored her.

Kathi was predeceased by her father and mother-in-law, Bob and Jeanne Tarrant; and brothers-in-law Kenneth Keegan and Kevin Tarrant.

Although Kathi was the only child of Tom and Connie, she had extremely close relationships with her many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends in Portland, often sharing lives at Kathi’s family camp in West Falmouth.

Kathi graduated from the former Catherine McAuley High School in Portland, the University of Maine Farmington, and then obtained a master’s Certificate in American Sign Language.

Kathi went on to have a 39-year career in Developmental services, culminating as a Service Coordinator for The State of Massachusetts and was a member of the Turning Point Inc Board of Directors.

In retirement, Kathi enjoyed time with her many family members and friends, particularly her granddaughter. She also enjoyed boating, sewing and quilting, cooking, games, and travel.

Calling hours are Sunday March 10, from 2-6 p.m. at Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Ave., Amesbury, Mass. The following day a funeral mass will be held Monday March 11 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 42 Green Street, Newburyport, Mass. at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be provided to the non-profit organization Turning Point Inc. or a charity of your choosing in Kathi’s name.

