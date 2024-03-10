HORSEHEADS, N.Y. – Daniel J. McGarvey, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

Dan was born in Jamestown, N.D. and grew up in Jamestown and Fargo, N.D. He was the son of Flora Nagel McGarvey of Fargo, N.D. and the late Richard McGarvey. Dan was also predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Dronen.

In addition to his mother, Dan is survived by his wife, Jeanne Wild McGarvey; stepson, Ryan Pendleton of Pine City, N.Y., with daughter McKenzie Pendleton and stepson Devon (Karly) Youngblood; stepson Dan Pendleton of Pine City, N.Y. with wife Tina and their son, Zackery Pendleton; great-granddaughter, Fayetta and great-grandbaby, Youngblood, who is due in June of 2024. Also surviving are sisters Barbara (Ron) Larson of Alexandria, Minn., Rose (John) Skroch of Courtenay, N.D., and Mary Dissette of West Fargo, N.D.; brother, David (Jodi) McGarvey of Big Lake, Minn.; several aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews; cousins; and close friends.

Dan was a graduate of Shanley High School, located in Fargo, N.D. He attended North Dakota State University and went on to Minnesota State University – Moorhead in Moorhead, Minn. where he received his B.S. in accounting. Dan started his working career as an auditor with the accounting firm KPMG. Most of his career was in the insurance field. He was Vice President, Treasurer, Comptroller for United Southern Assurance Co. in Melbourne, Fla., … CFO, Executive Vice President and Treasurer Associated Industries Insurance Services of Boca Raton, Fla. … Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer for MEMIC of Portland from where he retired. His career designations included being a Uniform Certified Public Accountant, a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter and an Associate of Insurance Accounting and Finance. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants, Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the CPCU Society.

Dan and his longtime friend, Roger Ceynowa, had a running 40-year back and forth single gift exchange. It was an unopened Barry Manilow cassette tape that was always wrapped or hidden in a conspicuous way that would be sent during Christmas time or for one of their birthdays.

Dan was an avid reader who would read anything that was in front of him and was particularly fond of Stephen King novels. He loved bonfires, cigars, sitting on any beach, and golf. He had a goal of golfing in all 50 states which he strived to complete before his father’s passing…and he did.

Dan was always willing to help anyone in need. Above all, Dan’s greatest joy was his family and the time spent with them, he will forever be loved and missed.

As per his request there will be no services. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home, Elmira, N.Y.

Those wishing, may remember Dan with a gift to

Toys for Tots;

American Heart Assoc.;

American Cancer Society;

or Shanley High School,

Fargo, N.D.

