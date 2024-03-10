HARPSWELL – Roger P. Bowdoin, 81, of Harpswell, passed away peacefully with his wife, Deb, by his side at his home in Cundys Harbor on March 4, 2024.

He was born on Feb. 24, 1943, in Alameda, Calif.

Roger is remembered as having a very “unique” free-spirited character, very caring, and always willing to open his home to anyone. He had a great sense of humor that endeared him to many. The start of him loving the ocean began with him spending many summers at his parents cottage on Cliff Island that his grandfather built. Over the years, his love for the ocean brought him to purchase homes in Princess Point ~Casco Bay, Eliot ~Piscataqua River and Harpswell~Cundys Harbor.

He met his wife, Deb, in 1993, they traveled and made over 30 years of unforgettable memories. They resided in Eliot, North Yarmouth and Harpswell. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a long-time employee of Liberty Mutual Insurance in Maine and New Hampshire, where he received many accolades, including Liberty Leaders and Liberty Hall of Fame inductions, before retiring in 2002.

After his retirement he followed his dream and opened Classic Convertibles and Mainely Custard in Freeport in 2003.

Roger was a member of various organizations including Amvets, Elks, American Legion, and VFW. He could often be found at any local agricultural fairs but never missed a year at the Fryeburg fair. His true passion was being on the ocean. Over many years and several boats, his most loved was “Driftwood”. He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, classic cars, traveling, and had a deep love for animals whether they were farmyard animals or resident pets. He was truly a “luck of the draw” kind of guy.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Cooper Bowdoin; son, Todd R. Bowdoin (Jolene Bowdoin) and grandchildren Chase, Connor and Abbey Heflin (Brian); son, Eric A. Bowdoin (Tricia Bowdoin), grandsons Bailey and Caleb; sister, Julie B. Clark, brother, Dana R. Bowdoin (Louise); mother of his children, Anne M. Bowdoin; sisters-in-law Velvet Welch, Carrie Theriault, brother-in-law, Ron York (Rachael); and several special nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his father, Robert R. Bowdoin, mother, Emily (Hodgkins) Bowdoin; and brother, Robert W. “Bobby” Bowdoin.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Benton and staff at New England Cancer specialists in Topsham.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Robert W. Boyd Amvets Post 2, 148 North Rd., Yarmouth, on Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Roger requested his ashes to be scattered in Cundys Harbor. The family will honor his wishes in a private setting this summer.

Brackett Funeral Home in Brunswick, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick and Special Olympics of Maine.