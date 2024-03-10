NORWAY – Thomas “Tom” George, born Jan. 17, 1953, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 5, 2024.

Tom was an award-winning athlete in both football and track at Portland High School holding the State high jump record for many years after his graduation in 1971.

An avid sports fan, Tom loved to watch the Patriots, Red Sox, and Celtics games.

He had a strong faith which sustained him when he was paralyzed from the chest down in 2005. He always said “God won’t give you more than you can handle, so I can handle this” and that helped him keep his positive attitude throughout.

In spite of his situation, Tom maintained his sense of humor often joking with and teasing his caregivers who all enjoyed his wit.

Tom was predeceased by his parents; and older brother, Pete.

He is survived by his sister, Tina Lucas, her husband Dan, their two children, Wade and Paige; sister, Liz and niece, Megan McKenney, our late brother Pete’s children, Heather and David; and his beloved daughter, Kaily George and her two darling sons, Kayden and Teagan who were adored by their grandfather.

We want to express our sincere appreciation to the many doctors, nurses and caregivers who were instrumental in helping Tom experience a good quality of life.

A special heartfelt thanks to everyone at the Norway Center for Health and Rehab for the high-quality care during the last phase of his life.

Tom was loved and will be missed very much by his family and friends. Per his wishes his final arrangements will be private.

To share memories of Tom or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

