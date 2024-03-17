Jordan, Robert of Long Island, March 9, at home. Celebration of life planned for April 28, Long Island. Arrangements, Advantage Funeral Home, Portland.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Jordan, Robert of Long Island, March 9, at home. Celebration of life planned for April 28, Long Island. Arrangements, Advantage Funeral ...
Jordan, Robert of Long Island, March 9, at home. Celebration of life planned for April 28, Long Island. Arrangements, Advantage Funeral Home, Portland.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.