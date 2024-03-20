WINDHAM – With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Rath Em, on March 14, 2024, at the age of 76, surrounded by her devoted family.

A funeral service in honor of Rath’s remarkable life will be held 8 a.m. Sunday, March 24, 2024 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland, ME 04103

A complete obituary is available at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com where online condolences may be shared with her family.

