WESTBROOK – Maureen (Davis) Cloutier, 90, passed away March 16, 2024 after a brave battle with Alzheimers at Avita of Stroudwater in Westbrook.

Maureen was born Aug. 12, 1933 in Bath to Ralph and Bridget “Bridie” Davis of Georgetown. Maureen grew up in Georgetown and was a graduate of North Yarmouth Academy in Yarmouth.

Following graduation, Maureen moved to Augusta where she worked for the State in a variety of secretarial positions. She met her lifelong love, Lawrence Cloutier, at an American Legion function shortly thereafter. They were married on Aug. 23, 1952 at St Mary’s Church and were married 63 years. They lived primarily in Augusta and also resided in Lewiston, Wiscasset and Randolph. They wintered during their retirement years in North Port, Fla.

Maureen had several jobs over the years, including as an office manager for the dental practice of Dr. Roland Cote, Maine Department of Transportation and Maine Health Care Finance Commission. She also volunteered and chaired many events including, Governors Teas, Cotillions, and Charity Balls. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi’s Laurette Lambda Chapter.

She enjoyed spending her summers with her family and friends at their cottage on Indian Point in Georgetown. She was an avid cross country skier, tennis player and bowler. She loved to sew and knit. Her other joys were singing in various choral groups in Mid Coast Maine and Florida. Among her children’s fondest memories was her passion directing the neighborhood children in annual holiday caroling.

Maureen is survived by her brother, Terry Davis of California; as well as her three children, David Cloutier of Augusta, Sheila Farragher (Jim) of Falmouth, Michael Cloutier (Karen) of South Portland. She is also survived by her grandchildren Maureen (Dan) Cassidy, Erin (Dan) Carmody, Michael, Katherine and Andrew Cloutier, step-grandchildren Kaitlyn Leedy and Jeremy Bates. She leaves seven great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Cloutier; and her brother, Brian Davis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday April 19, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Augusta. Interment alongside her husband at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta will follow at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Avita and the hospice care from Compassus .

Services entrusted to Maine Cremation Care. For online condolences visit info@mainecremationcare.com

In lieu of flowers

the family asks you to consider a donation to the

Alzheimer’s Association.

