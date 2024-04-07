FALMOUTH – Alvin Hamblen Morrison died April 2, 2024 at Ocean View in Falmouth. He was born in Portland on Jan. 28, 1935, the only surviving child of Ruth Virginia (Hamblen) and Alvin Alward Morrison. He married Florence “Flonny” Walker in 1959.

Al graduated Deering High School in 1953, where he was class president and played in the band. He went on to Dartmouth College, playing in the band and serenading other students with his bagpipes; he graduated in 1957. He continued his studies at Boston University and taught briefly at Westbrook Junior College (now UNE Portland) before moving to the University of Buffalo where he earned his PhD in anthropology in 1970.

An ethnohistorian specializing in the cultures of New England and the Maritimes, Al spent most of his career at SUNY Fredonia. He enjoyed teaching courses in anthropology, ethnomusicology, and archeology, conducting community projects centered on Canadaway Creek. He was a consultant on the landmark 1980 Maine Indian Land Claim case and the federal recognition of the Mi’kmaq Nation in Maine. In retirement Al continued to contribute to the Algonquian Conference and to publications concerning local ethnohistory. He was a sometime bagpiper and lifetime member of the Clan Morrison Society of North America, collected British toy soldiers, and enjoyed Celtic cultural events.

Before moving to Ocean View, Al and Flonny resided in Raymond near his family’s cherished camp.

He is survived by his wife; daughters Ann (and Roger) Spinney of Presque Isle, Jane of Atlanta, and Ruth (and Frank Stevens) of South Portland.

Al donated his body to the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. In accordance with his wishes, the memorial will be private.