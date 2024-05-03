TOPSHAM – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Benjamin William Shaw at the young age of 29.

Ben grew up in Naples, Maine and Casco, fully enjoying lake and life and surrounded by loving family. He was a natural athlete and excelled in basketball, football and soccer in early years and later lacrosse and skiing while attending Lake Region High School. His love of skiing continued into his adult life and led him to live for a time in Colorado before moving back to Maine. Ben was an excellent businessman, and he used his energy and intensity to start a successful company in Maine with his best friend, Cameron Harriman. Ben had many friends in and out of the business, who he loved to cook for and called family.

Ben’s loyalty and love for family was powerful and limitless. He felt deeply and loved intensely. Those who know Ben will remember his kind heart, adventurous spirit, giving nature, and playful smile. Losing his battle with bipolar depression, Ben leaves behind his loving father Joseph A. Shaw (Karen MacLeod), mother Wendy Shaw (Rob Retif), brother Joseph A. Shaw (wife Madigan and daughter Sophie), sister Brianna Shaw, previous life partner Hannah Chase and their daughter to be, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved you all.

Visitation hours will be held Monday May 6, 2024, from 3-6 p.m., at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road, Windham.

To express condolences or to participate in Ben’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ben’s name to your local mental health organization.

