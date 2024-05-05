LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani went 4 for 4 with two home runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Sunday afternoon to sweep the three-game series.

Ohtani launched a hanging curveball from Braves starter Max Fried 412 feet over the center-field fence for a two-run homer in the first inning. He added singles in the third and sixth before leading off the eighth with a 464-foot blast off reliever A.J. Minter deep into the bleachers in left-center.

It was Ohtani’s first multihomer game with the Dodgers and the 17th of his career. His four hits also tied a career high. He is now tied for the major-league lead with 10 home runs.

Teoscar Hernandez added a two-run homer and James Paxton took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Dodgers. Paxton (4-0) finished with 6 2/3 innings pitched, five hits and one run allowed, two walks and three strikeouts to remain unbeaten.

Marcell Ozuna homered for the Braves, who have lost five of their last six. Fried (2-1) pitched seven innings, allowed four hits and four runs, walked three and struck out seven.

RAYS 7, METS 6: Randy Arozarena hit a tying homer off Edwin Díaz with two outs in the ninth inning, Jonny DeLuca lined a two-run triple in the 10th, and Tampa Bay beat New York in St. Petersburg, Florida, for a three-game sweep.

Automatic runner José Caballero stole third as Jake Diekman (1-1) walked Ben Rortvedt leading off the 10th. Both runners scored when DeLuca’s line drive got past a diving Harrison Bader in center field.

YANKEES 5, TIGERS 2: Juan Soto hit a three-run double that snapped a seventh-inning tie and New York beat Detroit in a rain-shortened game at Yankee Stadium to finish a weekend sweep.

The game was called following a 56-minute delay in the middle of the eighth after the teams played through a steady drizzle much of the day.

Completing a 17-day stretch without a break in the schedule, the Yankees (23-13) improved to a season-high 10 games over .500.

ORIOLES 11, REDS 1: Dean Kremer pitched six shutout innings, Anthony Santander hit his third career grand slam and visiting Baltimore completed a three-game series sweep of Cincinnati.

Jordan Westburg hit a two-run homer and Ryan McKenna added a solo shot for the Orioles, who have won four straight games and six of their last seven.

Kremer (3-2) retired the first 13 batters he faced until Christian Encarnacion-Strand singled with one out in the fifth. The Reds managed only one hit and a walk in Kremer’s six innings. He struck out six.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, PADRES 4: Ketel Marte and Joc Pederson homered to back Ryne Nelson’s return to the mound and Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating San Diego in Phoenix.

The Diamondbacks roughed up Padres starter Matt Waldron (1-4), who gave up eight runs (seven earned) and eight hits in three innings.

RANGERS 3, ROYALS 2: Jonah Heim hit a tying home run in the ninth inning and Nathaniel Lowe had a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th, leading Texas to a victory in Kansas City, Missouri.

With one out in the 10th, Corey Seager singled off James McArthur (1-1) to put runners on first and third. Lowe followed with his third RBI of the series to score Leody Tavares.

David Robertson pitched a scoreless 10th that included an intentional walk to Bobby Witt Jr. with two outs to seal the win for the Rangers with his first save of the season.

GUARDIANS 4, ANGELS 1: Jose Ramirez broke an 0-for-19 skid and finished a 10-pitch at-bat with a two-run home run, and Josh Naylor also hit a two-run shot to lift Cleveland to a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

Ramirez, a five-time All-Star had been hitless in six consecutive games before connecting on a full-count fastball from Griffin Canning (1-4) in the sixth inning to wipe out a 1-0 deficit. Andres Gimenez singled and Ramirez followed with his sixth home run of the season into the stands in right-center.

MARINERS 5, ASTROS 4: Cal Raleigh hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth to give Seattle the win in Houston.

Raleigh sent an 0-2 pitch from Josh Hader (1-3) into the Crawford Boxes in left field with one out in the ninth. Luis Urías tied it at four in the eighth on an RBI single.

CUBS 5, BREWERS 0: Javier Assad pitched six sparkling innings, and Chicago beat Freddy Peralta and visiting Milwaukee in the rubber game of their weekend set.

Assad (3-0) allowed four hits, struck out four and walked three, lowering his ERA to 1.66. The right-hander has permitted two or fewer runs in each of his seven starts this season.

Chicago posted two straight wins against Milwaukee after losing 3-1 on Friday. The starting pitchers for the Cubs combined for 18 1/3 scoreless innings in the series, allowing a total of nine hits.

PIRATES 5, ROCKIES 3: Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer to highlight a four-run sixth inning, powering host Pittsburgh past Colorado.

Cruz sent a slider from Ryan Feltner (1-3) 429 feet to right-center, bouncing his fifth of the season off the roof of a bar beyond the stands to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-3. He also had a double for his first game with multiple extra-base hits in 35 games this season.

WHITE SOX 5, CARDINALS 1: Eloy Jimenez homered and Garrett Crochet tossed six effective innings to help Chicago to a win in St. Louis.

NOTES

DODGERS: Los Angeles placed closer Evan Phillips on the 15-day injured list because of a strained right hamstring.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday. Phillips got hurt when his spike caught in the grass while he was playing catch, Los Angeles Manager Dave Roberts said. It is a Grade 1 strain, the least severe type.

In a corresponding transaction, the Dodgers activated reliever Blake Treinen. He was looking to make his first major league appearance since 2022.

