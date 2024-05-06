Therese I. Boissonneault, 82, of Venice, Florida peacefully passed away on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in North Venice, Florida.

She was born on Feb. 24, 1941, to Henry and Irene (Roy) Moreau in Biddeford.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald, who she married on Aug. 20, 1960, at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford.

Therese dedicated her time and hard work to various jobs, showcasing her commitment and dedication. She spent five years at Butler’s Department store in Biddeford, followed by seven years at Bass Shoe in Saco. Therese contributed four

years of service to First Pay (Bank of Boston), and she dedicated over a decade of her life to Biddeford Textile. She eventually retired in 2003, from John Roberts.

Therese is survived by her loving son, Michael, and his wife, Crystal, residing in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She is also survived by her daughters, Susan Roberts of Sanford, and Penny Smith of Venice, Florida. Therese is remembered by her sisters, Catherine Walp of Ft. Myers, Florida, Claire Nute of Biddeford, Maine, and Carmen Sewell, with her husband David of The Villages, Florida, along with her brother, Henry Moreau Jr., accompanied by his wife Valentina, residing in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Throughout her life, Therese touched the hearts of many, leaving behind a legacy of love and warmth. She was a cherished grandmother to 10 grandchildren and a great- grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren. Additionally, Therese leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will fondly remember her.

A funeral Mass will take place on May 8 at St Josephs Church at 11 a.m. with a burial at Southern Maine Vet’s Cemetery to follow.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: