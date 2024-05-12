SACO – Colin Charles Buxton, 82, of Saco, passed away on May 2, 2024 of heart failure. Colin was born May 29, 1941, in Torquay, England to Jack and Queenie (Couch) Buxton. The Buxton’s emigrated to Westbrook on June 30, 1953.

Colin graduated from Westbrook High School in 1960. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force where he served four years stationed in various places: Biloxi, Miss., Greenland, Singapore, and Vietnam. Following his time in the service Colin obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine. In 1966, he married his former partner Peggy (Pender) Buxton. Together they raised their two sons Jeffrey and Mark in Scarborough.

Colin was retired, during his career he had worked as General Manager and Director of Operations for Fairchild Semiconductor, MACOM (previously BinOptics Corp) and Peripheral Products Inc. In retirement, Colin enjoyed doing light carpentry and home repairs.

Colin was remarried in 2000 to Elizabeth (Boyce) Buxton and lived in Derry, N.H. With Elizabeth and his two stepchildren, Haley and David Boyce. In 2021, Colin moved back to Maine and resided in Saco. Over the years Colin enjoyed several hobbies; he coached his son’s youth baseball teams, camping and boating with friends, he also enjoyed playing golf and had owned a golf shop, he liked shooting and had been a member and officer of the Chester Rod and Gun Club. He was an avid gardener; he enjoyed watching sports on T.V. and followed world politics. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Colin is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey Buxton and his wife Kathy of Portland, Mark Buxton and his wife Amanda of Raymond; four grandchildren, Daniel, Patrick, Jack, and Jordan “JoJo” Buxton; his brother, Peter and his wife Joan Buxton, of Massachusetts, and his sister, Jill Ugo of London, UK; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Queenie Buxton; his brother-in-law, Julio Ugo; and many beloved aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 15 at Dolby Funeral Chapel, 434 River Rd., Windham. Relatives and Friends are welcome from 4 to 7 p.m.

Through the years Colin loved and cared for many pets, so in lieu of flowers,

please send gifts in his memory to the:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098 or at

http://www.arlgp.org/memorial

