GLASTONBURY, Conn. – A Mass of Christian Burial for Nicholas Naples, Sr. who passed on Feb. 7, 2024, will be celebrated at 10 a.m, Saturday May 18 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. in Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

To share a memory of Nick or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Copy the Story Link