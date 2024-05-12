SUFFOLK, Va. – Phyllis H. Poulin, of Suffolk, Va, previously of Fredericksburg, Va. and Scarborough, went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2024.

She was 94 years young and left behind three adult children, Ricky Poulin of Grand Rapids, Mich., Joni Connolly of Portland, and Terri White of Suffolk, Va. She had six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her mother, Lucy (Libby) Hernon and father, James Hernon, of Portland; and her sister, Patricia Miller, of Scarborough.

She loved gardening, reading, and was well traveled, having visited six countries in Europe, the Bahamas, and 21 of the 50 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. Her children and grandchildren will always have memories of the time spent with her at her sister’s camp on Moose Pond in Bridgton, playing games on the porch and swimming.

She will join her parents and sister at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland and her surviving family will celebrate her life at a date to be determined later.

