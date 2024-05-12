FALMOUTH – Ralph A. Dyer died peacefully on May 4, 2024, at the age of 85. Ralph’s journey through life was marked by a steadfast commitment to learning, a strong work ethic, an unmatched sense of humor, and a deep love for his family.

If you asked Ralph where he was from, he would proudly say Hampden, Maine. Then he would share that he went to a one-room school with no indoor plumbing and a wood stove. He loved to tell stories and entertained many with his adventures and old Maine tales.

Ralph spent his formative years at Camp Katahdin in Sweden, Maine where he gained an appreciation for the outdoors and the values of integrity and discipline. His love of learning was enhanced by attending Bangor High School, Georgetown University and Harvard Business School.

Ralph began his multifaceted career in Bangor, Maine at Bangor Punta Corporation. He had various other corporate positions with companies such as McKinsey and Company, CML Group, and NY Enterprises. Later, he transitioned from business to the practice of law where he was a staunch advocate for his clients.

Ralph was a dedicated athlete. His passion for sports was a core tenant of his being. Whether he was lifting weights, running, playing football and rugby, or racing sailboats, he approached every pursuit with vigor, a strong will, and a desire to challenge himself. In his later years, he

was his grandchildren’s biggest fan.

Above all, Ralph cherished his family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Louise; his two daughters, Louise LeBlanc (Dorian) and Sarah Dyer; his five grandchildren, Andrew, William, Matthew, Josie, and James; and his siblings Roselle Neely and John Dyer.

A celebration of Ralph’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 3 p.m. at his home.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine (https://www.gsfb.org/get-involved/more-ways-to-give/), or the charity of your choice.

