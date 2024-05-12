DAYTON – Robert L. Nason, 90, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 8, 2024, with his loving family by his side. He was born June 6, 1933 in Biddeford, the son of Franklin J. Nason and Edna C. Paul Nason. He attended Bar Mills and Buxton Schools.

Robert “Bob” was predeceased by the love of his life, of 48 years, Lorraine. They married at St. Hyacinth Church on Oct. 2, 1971. Before marrying Lorraine, Bob served for six years in the United States Navy, after coming home he worked at S.D. Warren where they both met. His wife and he both worked there until retiring after 37 years.

After retiring, Bob spent his time traveling, camping, and taking several trips to Canada and Lake George, N.Y. His favorite past time was hunting and fishing with his son, grandsons, telling jokes and farting. His family and grandkids were his world. He took great pleasure in being around them, and felt blessed to watch them grow up.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Patricia Vigue, husband Henry of Lyman, Joseph Nason Sr. of Dayton; his grandchildren Sarah Smith, husband Robert of Lyman, Daniel Vigue, wife Jillian of Lyman, Joseph Nason Jr., wife Irish of Dayton; his great-grandchildren Cameron Nason, Miles Smith, Landon Nason, Jasper Vigue and Lucas Vigue; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Bob was predeceased by his mother and father, Franklin Nason and Edna C. Paul Nason; brother, Ralph Nason.

A private burial service and celebration of life will be held amongst family at South Buxton Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Anyone wishing to express condolences can donate to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074

on behalf of Lorraine.

