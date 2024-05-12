SOUTH PORTLAND – Susan J. Taylor of South Portland passed away on April 25, 2024 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on Aug. 30, 1955 in Portland, daughter to Bursley and Joyce Beckley Taylor.

She graduated from South Portland High School in 1973. After high school she would go on to receive several degrees including a master’s degree in Recreation Management and Youth Leadership from Brigham Young University.

In her free time she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her companion Leland. She also took great delight in attending all family gatherings. She never forgot a birthday and made sure everyone gathered for cake and ice cream in their honor. She was also an animal lover and made sure all the family pets were spoiled too.

﻿She was predeceased by her longstanding companion, Leland Lund; her parents; brothers Mark and Gary Taylor; and nephew, Nathan Taylor.

Susan is survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Willams Taylor of Windham; two nieces, Kimberly Tardif and her husband Matthew, Heidi Fowler and her husband Nate. She also leaves behind four cherished great-nieces, Allie and Macie Tardif, and Lily and Charlotte Fowler.

The family would like to thank the medical teams at MaineHealth Cancer Care in South Portland along with Brentwood Rehab and Nursing Center in Yarmouth for the care and support she received.

A graveside service will be held at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland on May 23 at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at Hobbs hospitality house, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider making

a donation to:

Animal Welfare Society

P.O. Box 43

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous