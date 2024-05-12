ST. GEORGE, Utah – Suzanne “Sue” (Skaling) Stout passed away on April 29, 2024, in St. George, Utah, at the age of 77. She was born on Feb. 27, 1947, in Brunswick, to Maurice and Eunice Skaling.

Sue attended Brunswick schools and graduated from Belknap College, Center Harbor, N.H. She received a skiing scholarship and although there was not a women’s ski team, she joined and competed fiercely on the men’s ski team having grown up as a Sugarloaf skier.

Sue was known for her culinary skills and her kind heart. For many years she and her former husband ran Dockside Restaurant in York Harbor, where Sue was dessert chef, hostess, and co-manager. After relocating to Utah, Sue found love with Morrill Stout in 2009, and their partnership was one of love and respect. Morrill and his children, along with Sue’s siblings and their families, will forever cherish the love and closeness she brought into their lives.

Sue had a passion for various hobbies, including golf, fly fishing, pickleball, skiing, and cycling. She found joy in these activities and shared her enthusiasm with those around her. Sue was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend to all. Those who had the pleasure of knowing her were touched by her warmth and generosity.

Sue’s family includes her husband, Morrill Stout; children Steven and Sandi Stout, Lonnie Stout, Teri and Jeff Webb, Hal and Mercy Stout; siblings Thomas Skaling, Michael and Patricia Skaling, Stephen Skaling (predeceased), Timothy and Amy Skaling; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Sue’s kindness and loving spirit will be dearly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in peace.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dixie Hospice — especially Megan and Will — for their tender loving care.

A celebration of Sue’s life was held at the Sunriver Community Center, 4275 Country Club Dr., St. George, Utah, on Wednesday, May 8.

