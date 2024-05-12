CAPE ELIZABETH – Thomas Charles Kirner passed away on May 3, 2024 after a sudden but courageous battle with cancer. Thomas, known to family and friends as “Tim”, was an extraordinary man. A beloved husband and father, he was kind, honest, gentle, and thoughtful. There was no finer friend in life to those in his circle.
He had a passion for travel, was an avid runner, a reader of history, proud of his Navy days, and a master model craftsman.
In his words…“I’ve had a wonderful life with my wife, Ann. My three major accomplishments were raising children who’ve established themselves as responsible citizens in society.”
He will be so missed by his dear heart, Ann; his three children, their spouses; six grandchildren; and all who loved him.
Semper Fortis – Always Courageous
Services will be held at Saint Bartholomew’s Catholic Church on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Cape Elizabeth’s Riverside Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Tim’s name to the:
Land Protection Fund at the Cape Elizabeth
Land Trust
