With each passing storm, the severity of the damage and erosion seem to be getting worse. It’s becoming a very common occurrence to hear about disaster declarations
being called for our county. This trend is headed in the wrong direction. We must do
everything we can, everything at our disposal, to protect homes, businesses, and our
quality of life.
Our coastal communities will soon have a critical tool to help restore our dunes and
beaches and make our coast more resilient to future storms. York County Commissioners are moving forward with operationalizing a dredge, first purchased with
federal relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.
During construction of the dredge by Ellicott in Maryland, county officials were busy
determining the appropriate path forward for operations. While the initial intent was to
transfer ownership to a new outside nonprofit entity to handle operations, Federal rules
around how that would work kept putting up roadblocks. It was becoming clear that
county-led operations, with dredge contractors and specific municipal contracts for
dredge projects would be the ideal path.
After construction, the dredge was used temporarily at Saco Public Works and in April
the dredge was transported to the Portland Pier where it could be worked on. Final
assembly and painting were required to get the machinery ready to get into the water. In
May, the dredge was towed down to Wells Harbor where it will be moored until
operations can begin.
Our York County Emergency Management Agency is taking the lead in coordinating the
use of the dredge. They have established relationships working with local officials in
municipalities throughout our county and are best positioned to ensure a successful
transition into full operations. Dredging projects will begin later this year for the start of
the next dredging season in November. Formal contracts with municipalities and project
specifics will be crafted in the meantime. Towns and cities also need to obtain dredge
permits in order for us to proceed with their specific project.
We have signed our first Memorandum of Understanding agreements with municipalities, after voting unanimously to work with the City of Saco and the Town of
Old Orchard Beach. These agreements outline a framework for the use and funding of
dredge operations. It’s fitting that our commission district has the first agreements
signed. Our area was hit hard by the winter storms. County officials have engaged five
other municipalities that plan to sign a similar agreement that include Biddeford,
Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, and Kennebunkport.
Our area should be the first to benefit from county-led dredge operations because of the
significant level of erosion we are experiencing and our urgent need in Camp Ellis. I will
continue to advocate for us to be prioritized on the dredge project list.
A shared, regional dredge had been discussed in the past by various municipalities, but
it had never materialized. Cost and who would operate it were big barriers. We wouldn’t
have gotten this far without the staunch advocacy of Save Our Shores Saco Bay and
members of the Saco Shoreline Commission, including David Plavin and Kevin Roche.
Their efforts ensured the idea of a dredge as a regional solution was always front and
center and their expertise throughout the process has been invaluable to me and my
fellow commissioners. Having the support of former Mayor Bill Doyle, current Mayor
Jodi MacPhail, Councilor Mike Burman, Senator Donna Bailey, Rep. Lynn Copeland,
and congressional staff from Senator Angus King, Senator Susan Collins, and
Congresswoman Chellie Pingree’s offices to name a few, provided consistent backing
that brought weight to the discussions.
This is also an example of successful coordination when all levels of government work
together on real solutions. Issues pertaining to climate change and coastal erosion are a
shared responsibility for all and our county government can and will plan a bigger role
than it has in the past.
This is a critical step towards progress, and we finally have significant momentum for
coastal protection and rehabilitation. I know it can’t come soon enough for the people
whose lives and livelihood depend on us strengthening our coastline.
Justin Chenette is a York County Commissioner and serves on the Southern Maine
Planning & Development Commission, Maine Right to Know Advisory Committee, Age
Friendly Saco board, and provides college scholarships through his foundation. He is
the author of ‘The Great Whoopie Pie Debate: A Kids’ Guide to the Maine Legislature.”
Get county updates and office hours at CommissionerChenette.com and contact him at
jchenette@yorkcountymaine.gov.
