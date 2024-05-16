John Edward Spita passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at his home in Kennebunk. John was born April 28, 1942, to Grace and Walter Spita in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Wellesley, Massachusetts, High School, UMass Amherst and received a master’s in political science from University of Colorado, Boulder.

He worked in Franklin Township, New Jersey, and in Auburn, Maine, as an assistant city manager, later serving as the town manager of Kennebunkport and Derry, New Hampshire. He later moved to Covington, Virginia, where he served as city manager.

He returned to Maine with his family and opened and ran the Old Parsonage Bed & Breakfast in Kennebunkport for many years. During that time, he also worked for the Prudential Insurance Company and eventually started his own business, Coastal Financial Services.

John was always very athletic and in high school was on the track and field team. They made it to the State All-Stars where John placed first in the discus. As an adult, John was an avid skier, traveling throughout the US and Europe on ski holidays.

John was a true public servant, coaching youth soccer, basketball, and baseball for many years. He also served on the Board of KEMS and the Kennebunkport Recreation Committee.

In his retirement years, John devoted himself to his sons and his granddaughters, and enjoyed following the Boston Celtics and other New England sport teams.

John is survived by his son, Christopher and granddaughter, Zoe of Kennebunkport, and his son, Andrew, his partner, Tessa, and granddaughters, Calla and Sadie, of Newburyport, Massachusetts. He also leaves behind his sister, Eleanor “Cookie” Spita of Sacramento, California, his brother, Edward and wife, Cyndi of Sacramento, and his brother, Walter of Aurora, Colorado.

There will be a memorial celebration for John on Nov. 2, 2024, at the Atlantic Hall in Cape Porpoise from 2 to 4 p.m.

