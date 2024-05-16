Anticipation is in the air as Maine Maritime Museum and downtown Bath prepare for a pair of unofficial summer season kickoff events.

For the first time, Maine Maritime Museum will partner with Main Street Bath for a citywide celebration. The museum will run its Community Day alongside events happening for Main Street Bath’s Spring Into Summer this Saturday, May 18.

The trolley ferries passengers between the Maritime Museum and downtown Bath to check out store sales, nonprofit pop-ups, live music from Crystal Vision at the Chocolate Church Arts Center and square dancing to name a few offerings.

For Community Day, there will be historic ship tours at Percy & Small shipyard throughout the day, along with the seasonal opening of the Victorian Donnell House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traditional skill demonstrations like wood carving, ship launching, blacksmithing and water craft restoration will be held at Maine Maritime Museum.

Visitors can take a boat cruise aboard the Merrymeeting and listen to a narrated hourlong tour of Bath Iron Works and Doubling Point Lighthouse as part of Community Day. Later in the day, they can hop aboard for the Lighthouse Lovers Tour to see 10 iconic Maine lighthouses.

For Spring Into Summer, a community-funded project called Riverwalk Rhythm will be unveiled at 10 a.m. in the newly created Bridge Park at 23 Commercial St. with a free community performance by KindKids Music. Riverwalk Rhythm features a musical instrument installation for anyone in the community to enjoy and experiment with.

Advertisement

The Now Your Cooking annual tent sale will be set up on the lawn of the Customs House at 1 Front St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale includes items like cookware, bakeware, gadgets, tea towels and ceramics. Thayer Treats will also be teaching visitors how to decorate mini-cupcakes.

Spring into Summer features a $50/$10 promotion with 22 participating businesses on Front, Centre and Water streets. Spend $50 at any of the participating businesses and get a $10 Gift of Bath certificate to spend at over 60 businesses in downtown. Vouchers for the $50/$10 must be redeemed by 5 p.m. at the Now You’re Cooking tent on 49 Front St.

Bath Pride and the Chocolate Church Arts Center will host a raffle with lawn games found on Centre Street. Don’t forget to visit the Bath Farmers’ Market between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

For a full schedule and list of events, visit visitbath.com/spring-into-summer.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: