WISCASSET – Albert L. Rines was born on Dec. 25, 1941, and passed away on May 9, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

﻿Throughout his life he worked at a marine worm digger, welder at BIW, truck driver for Whorff and Son’s, head driver for Wiscasset Ford, tool-man for Harmony Inc. in Texas just to name a few.

﻿Those who knew him loved his big bright smile, kind heart and witty sense of humor. He ejoyed traveling to Texas and North Carolina to spend time with his family.

﻿Albert was predeceased by his parents, Charles L. Rines and Jeannette of Wiscasset, and son-in-law Edward Wall.

﻿Albert is survived by his wife Rachel Rines of 61 years; five children Kathleen Crownover and Matt of North Carolina, Gilbert Rines and LouAnn of Wiscasset, Heidi Rines Wall of Wiscasset, Charles Rines and Pam Wentworth of Alna, William Rines and Trisha Siegers of Wiscasset; eight grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Steven Rines; many nieces and nephews; plus many children/grandchildren he took in as his own.

﻿A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net.

Albert was a proud supporter of St. Jude, a contribution in his name would be a perfect way to honor his memory

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous