TAMPA, Fla. – Gary Thomas Keilty Jr., 60, of Tampa, Fla. passed away May 5, 2024, at his home with his wife and family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Gary was born in Rutland, Vt., on May 13, 1963.

Gary grew up in Readfield and attended Maranacook Community High School. He graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 1985. He dedicated a lifetime to a rewarding career in the professional services industry as a healthcare consultant earning the roles of Principal in Deloitte and Managing Director in Huron Consulting Group and FTI Consulting. He became nationally known as an expert in forensic and regulatory matters in the healthcare field and was a frequent speaker and author of many articles. Most recently he had semi-retired moving into a management role as Interim Chief Compliance Officer for the Denver Health System and taking some time off to explore new adventures and spend time with family and friends.

In 1989, Gary married Sylvia in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. They began their life together in Saco, Maine and moved to Tampa, in 1993. Gary embraced his life in Tampa with Sylvia exploring the new territory by land, sea, and skies. He also enjoyed outdoor activities and participating in events such as the Tough Mudder and St Anthony’s Sprint Triathlon. Gary became a private single-engine aircraft pilot and dedicated time partnering with Pilots N Paws to help with dog rescues, transporting to rescue facilities where they will be adopted.

Gary is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sylvia Lynn Keilty. He leaves behind his parents Ann and Gary Keilty of Readfield, Maine; and his sisters Kristen, Karen, and Gail. Gary will be sadly missed by his nephew and his nieces. He also leaves behind his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 3, at 10 a.m., at the Readfield United Methodist Church in Readfield. There will be a gathering of friends and family following the church memorium at Maranacook Lake Beach in Readfield at 1 p.m. for light refreshments and sharing memories.

Please visit Scrivens Johnson Mortuary Tribute Wall (https://www.scrivensjohnsonmortuary.com/obituaries/Gary-Thomas-Keilty-Jr?obId=31441100) to share a memory and post a photo of special moments with Gary.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Pilots N Paws.

Please visit Pilots N Paws/donate and include a message noting in memory of Gary T. Keilty Jr. To view additional stories visit Pilots and Paws Gary Keilty https://www.pilotsnpaws.org/?s=gary+keilty

