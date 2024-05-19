PETERSBURG, W.Va. – Jesse M. Martin, 77, of Petersburg, W.Va., passed away on Sunday May 5, 2024 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.

Born on April 6, 1947 in Portland, Jesse was the second of five children born to Louis “Woody” Martin and Mary L. Johnson Martin.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie Martin; and their infant son, Jeremy; his nephew, Mark Boulos; his older sister, Pat Boulos, and his youngest brother, Jon Martin.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Rachel Martin; his daughter, Emma Alberto (Lu), his son, Isaac Martin (Michelle); his sister, Mary Jo Martin (Stephen), his brother, Kevin Martin (Deb); his three beloved grandchildren, Owen, Luigi and Amelia; as well as nieces and nephews.

Jesse was raised in Portland where he attended Cheverus High School, and shared countless, story-worthy adventures with his best friend, Paul M. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. He later attended the University of Southern Maine, where he studied, and fell in love with art, theater, and literature.

Jesse’s professional career started as a counselor at Portland’s Little Brothers program for troubled youth. He went on to manage programs, write grants, help develop vocational programs (eg: Clean Sweep), and help run an agency serving intellectually and developmentally disabled adults (Motivational Services).

In the early ’90s Jesse and his wife, Rachel, started a family and moved to the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, where Jesse eagerly jumped into cattle farming, grape growing and wood working. Jesse was an avid hiker, reader, and lover of art and poetry. But his greatest joy was being “Poppy” to his three adoring grandchildren. He was the sayer of sayings and the keeper of memories and will be deeply missed.

Jesse did not wish to have a public service but condolences may be left at http://www.schaefferfuneralhome.com

