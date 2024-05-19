PORTLAND – John Kenneth Higgins, Jr., passed away peacefully on April 29, 2024.

Born on Feb. 16, 1940, in Norwood, Mass., Ken was the son of J. Kenneth Higgins, Sr., and Margaret (Flynn) Higgins Shuman. He grew up on Read Street in Portland and later became a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Helen Langlois Higgins, who preceded him in death in 1992.

Together, they raised their sons, J. Kenneth Higgins, III “Ken”, of San Francisco, Calif. and Michael Peter Higgins “Mike”, of Portland with unwavering love and support. Along with his parents and his older sister, Ann, the senior Higgins family moved from the Boston suburbs to Portland in 1940 while Ken was still an infant. Ken’s career would later allow him to travel to cities and towns throughout North America, yet Portland would forever remain his home having found no better place on earth to explore and reside than the beautiful State of Maine.

Ken was a proud graduate of Cheverus High School, class of 1958, where he prevailed academically and excelled athletically. He was a star athlete, known for his prowess in basketball and football, and on the baseball diamond as a switch hitter. His love for sports extended to skiing, tennis and golf, and he cherished his time spent at Riverside Golf Course.

When Ken was 15 years old he met and fell in love with Helen Langlois of North Deering. On Aug. 27, 1960, Ken and Helen exchanged vows at St. Joseph’s Church, marking the beginning of a partnership filled with love, laughter, trials and triumphs. Holding true to their oaths, the committed couple endured “for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, for better for worse”. His love for Helen remained steadfast.

Following high school, Ken attended Maine Maritime Academy, a stepping stone toward his pursuit of an adventurous career, when a debilitating illness would strike, curtailing his dream of becoming a jet pilot.

With grit and determination, and a caring family by his side, Ken’s positive outlook would enable him to rebound. A persuasive manner and an unfailing work ethic garnered him future success as a salesman for the transportation of goods within the Trucking industry. Throughout his celebrated career, Ken was employed by Sanborn’s Motor Express, which later merged with Consolidated Freightways and was eventually acquired by A-P-A Transport. Over the course of four decades, Ken established himself as a top performer, consistently exceeding expectations and setting an example of excellence and drive for his colleagues and competitors.

In his leisure time together with his family and a host of friends, Ken enjoyed lobster bakes at Two Lights, boating on Casco Bay, vacationing in Acadia National Park, and recreating at the region’s many lakes and beaches. He was known to play a good hand at poker or a round of cribbage, and engage in a skillful game of chess. He enjoyed following the markets and was an avid consumer of various financial publications.

Ken had an affinity toward unique automobiles. Over the years he enjoyed owning and driving high profile cars including a 1973 Oldsmobile Toronado, a 1976 Chrysler New Yorker and finally, a 2015 BMW i8 Sports Coupe.

In retirement and after the loss of his wife, Ken found companionship with his girlfriend, Margaret (Perrson) Kroot until her passing in 2017.

Ken’s life was enriched by the friendships he cultivated over the years, particularly with David “Buddy” Bergson, Nancy Tudor, and David “Bubba” Hasson. He remained close to his high school friends throughout his life.

Ken was predeceased by his sister, Ann Sheridan (Higgins) McCarthy.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Marlene Mary (Langlois) McGovern and her husband K. Greggory McGovern of Saco, brother-in-law, John A. McCarthy of Manchester, N.H.; son-in-law, Michael John Filighera of San Francisco, Calif.; a grandson, Zachary David Higgins of Portland; and several nieces and nephews.

Ken leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, strength, and resilience. He will be sorely missed by his sons, Ken and Mike and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at St. Joseph’s Church, 673 Stevens Ave., Portland, and burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Plans for a gathering in celebration of Ken’s life are in the works. To view Ken’s obituary or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Institute of Mental Health Gift Fund at https://www.nimh.nih.gov/about/connect-with-nimh/donate-to-mental-health-research.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous