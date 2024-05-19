Mark Bastey

FREEPORT – Mark Bastey, 76, of Freeport, died May 15, 2024, at Maine Veterans Home. Service will be May 29 at 1 p.m. at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Freeport. Arrangements, Wilson Funeral Home, Gray.

