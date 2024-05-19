GRAY – Michael “Mike” Cardona, 65 passed away peacefully at his home in Gray on Monday, May 6, 2024 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on July 21, 1958 in Portland to Vincent and Lorraine Cardona (Quinn).

Mike was a person with many talents; jack-of-all-trades most would say. He was a skilled carpenter who built houses, decks, etc.., including his own house, which he was very proud of.

He happily provided maintenance and custodial services at the Cathedral Church on Congress Street for many years. Mike spoke highly of his coworker Mary, who he said was always so kind, friendly, and a joy to be around! He also worked at the Waste Treatment Plant in South Portland.

Mike loved his country and served in the National Guard for four years.

Outside of work Mike enjoyed hunting, gambling, and most importantly, being with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Lorraine; his older brother, Larry Cardona, brother-in-law, Arvid Magno; and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his beloved cat, Buddy; his dear friend, Tammy Bellanceau and her children Desiree and Dustin who he loved like his own; older sister, Linda Cardona and Frank Welch, Jr., younger sisters and brothers Carol and Robert (Best Friend) Bellanceau, Daniel and Dodie Cardona, Mary Magno, Thomas Cardona, Pamela and Festus Day, Paula Cardona and Hope Simmons, Angela Cardona, Rose and Thomas Sheehan, Susan and Robert Carlista, Vincent Cardona; and many, many nieces and nephews.

Mike will be remembered for his many talents and always being there for his siblings and parents when they were alive. We will remember his bravery over the past 13 years while fighting his battle with cancer. He was strong. He was courageous. He was a true inspiration.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 10 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Loved ones and friends are invited to gather for refreshments at the home of Mary Magno, 25 Tate St., Portland, immediately following the service.

