PORTLAND – Robert E. McAfee, M.D., of Portland, passed away on Dec. 16, 2023.

A Celebration of Life service honoring his extraordinary life and legacy will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 on the Portland campus of the University of New England, in Innovation Hall at 772 Stevens Ave., Portland. There will be an on-site reception with light lunch immediately following the service.

Family, friends, and all whose lives were touched by his many far-reaching accomplishments are invited.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous