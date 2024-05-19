PORTLAND – Steven R. Rice, passed away peacefully at his home on May 4, 2024.

A celebration of life and gathering of friends and family to include light food and refreshments will take place on Saturday, May 25, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church 360 Canco Rd., in Portland.

To view a fully obituary or to leave Steven’s family an online condolence please visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com

