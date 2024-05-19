Steven R. Rice

PORTLAND – Steven R. Rice, passed away peacefully at his home on May 4, 2024.

A celebration of life and gathering of friends and family to include light food and refreshments will take place on Saturday, May 25, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church 360 Canco Rd., in Portland.

To view a fully obituary or to leave Steven’s family an online condolence please visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.