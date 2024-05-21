The Arundel Historical Society will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, at the Arundel Fire Station on Limerick Road.

The event will include an invocation by a local minister, honor roll names will be read, and a wreath will be laid upon the monument dedicated to those who have served. The children of Mildred L. Day School will sing songs appropriate to the occasion, The ceremony will conclude with Taps and a gun salute.

Organizers invite citizens to attend and give thanks to those who have honorably served.

