Chebeague Island
Thu. 5/30 5:30 p.m. Board of Adjustment Appeals Zoom, Town Hall
Cumberland
Tue. 5/28 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Falmouth
Tue. 5/28 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals Zoom, Town Hall
Wed. 5/29 7 p.m. Town Council Zoom, Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Thu. 5/23 6:30 p.m. Economic Dev./Sustainability WH/CC
Tue. 5/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop WH/CC
Yarmouth
Mon. 5/27 Noon Tree Committee Community Services
Tue. 5/28 5 p.m. Harbor/Waterfront Committee Town Hall and via GoTo
Tue. 5/28 5:30 p.m. Historic Preservation Log Cabin and via GoTo
Tue. 5/28 7 p.m. Comp. Plan Steering Town Hall and via GoTo
