Chebeague Island

Thu.  5/30  5:30 p.m.  Board of Adjustment Appeals  Zoom, Town Hall

Cumberland

Tue.  5/28  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Falmouth

Tue.  5/28  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  Zoom, Town Hall

Wed.  5/29  7 p.m.  Town Council  Zoom, Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Thu.  5/23  6:30 p.m.  Economic Dev./Sustainability  WH/CC

Tue.  5/28  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  WH/CC

Yarmouth

Mon.  5/27  Noon  Tree Committee  Community Services

Tue.  5/28  5 p.m.  Harbor/Waterfront Committee  Town Hall and via GoTo

Tue.  5/28  5:30 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Log Cabin and via GoTo

Tue. 5/28  7 p.m.  Comp. Plan Steering  Town Hall and via GoTo

