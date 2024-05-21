LAUREL, Md. – Joan Anne Lauenstein, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2024. Born March 30, 1933, in Wilmington, Delaware, to Josephine and Frank Ruskowski, she is survived by her husband, Karl F. Lauenstein of Brunswick, daughters, Susan E. Lauenstein of Glen Ellen, Calif., and Jean-Marie Lauenstein of Laurel, Md., and daughter-in-law Karen E. Sanders of Laurel, Md. She is preceded in death by her sister, Annette Y. Ruskowski.﻿

Joan had a passion for science, especially chemistry. She began her career as a secretary for Atlas Powder Company in Wilmington, Delaware. Her interest in travel led her to work in Japan for three years. Later, she moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, to be the assistant to the Wing Commander at Ellsworth Air Force Base. It was at Ellsworth where she met her husband, Karl. Joan and Karl were married in 1964 in Omaha, Nebraska. They eventually relocated to Annandale, Virginia, where they enjoyed the many gala events in Washington, D.C. Joan maintained a passion for travel, visiting numerous countries across five continents with her family. ﻿

Joan was well known for her culinary skills, her curiosity, mischievousness, and adventurous spirit. In 1999, Joan and Karl began dividing their time between Washington, D.C., and Brunswick, Maine, eventually relocating permanently to Brunswick. Joan enjoyed the quiet of the waterways and wildlife, lunch with friends at local cafés, and season tickets with Karl to the Maine State Music Theatre. In 2022, as her health declined, Joan moved to Maryland to be close to her daughter. She passed away at Jean-Marie and Karen’s home in Laurel surrounded by love.

﻿A memorial service in honor of Joan will be held at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 522 Main Street, Laurel, MD 20707, on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 11 a.m. The service will also be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/@st.philipsepiscopalchurchl9927/streams

﻿Donations in memory of Joan A. Lauenstein may be made to: National Wildlife Federation https://support.nwf.org/page/58590/donate/1 – (800) 822.9919, or the Maine State Music Theatre – https://msmt.org/- (207) 725.0150.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous