BUXTON – Marjorie L. Pendleton, 79, passed away on May 18, 2024.

Marjorie was born on North Haven, on July 12, 1944, a daughter of the late Clarence and Lena (Burgess) Stone. She graduated from North Haven Schools and high school in 1962, and from Gorham State College in 1966.

Marj was teacher at Exeter Junior High School for five years, tutored at Bonny Eagle High School, and provided her services at a nursery school.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, making prayer shawls, and donating her knitting to the needy.

She was involved with the Saco Valley Civic Association and the churches she belonged to over the years.

Besides her parents, Marjorie is predeceased by her three sisters, Harriet Pendleton, Leona Clapper and Eleanor Jackson.

She is survived by her beloved husband James W. Pendleton; and her sons, Clarence and Leslie Pendleton of Scarborough.

It would please Marj tremendously if everyone who reads this obituary to perform random acts of kindness over the next several days.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 25, at 11 a.m., at the Standish Congregational Church, 25 Oak Hill Road, Standish. Burial will be held privately amongst her family at South Buxton Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Marj’s memory are directed to the James Pendleton Scholarship, USM Foundation, PO Box 9300, Portland, Maine 04104-9300.

