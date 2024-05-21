BOWDOINHAM – Frances Anne Stoebe, 82, of Bowdoinham, passed on May, 19, 2024, at Mid Coast Senior Care, in Brunswick, from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Frances was born on Feb. 21, 1942, in Blacklick, Pa., the daughter of Joseph and Ann (Bruzda) Karadus.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking and traveling around the United States and the world. She was a homemaker and worked for 22 years for Richard’s Restaurant in Brunswick.

Frances was predeceased by her mother, her brother Joe Karadus, and her brother-in-law Bob Stoebe.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Bill Stoebe Jr., sons, Bill Stoebe III, and Jeffrey Stoebe, sisters, Millie Asmonga, Patty Ficcitte, Anna Marie Kuzma, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Per the family’s wishes, there will be no viewing. Burialwill be at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

