TOPSHAM – Ronald M. Helie, 76, of Topsham, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Born in Brunswick on June 23, 1947, the son of the late Maurice and Muriel (Ouellette) Helie.

Ron attended Brunswick Schools and was proud to be a member of the Brunswick High School State Champion Swim Team during his senior year. He could do an amazing “Butterfly!”

After high school, he attended CMVTI in Lewiston and studied Art. He created many beautiful pieces depicting Maine and New England in watercolor and pen and ink drawings.

One of his first employment positions was as a Graphic Designer with The Times Record newspaper. Ron also spent many years working at Brunswick Transportation Co./Maine Line Tours as a charter and tour bus driver. During this time, he traveled to innumerable destinations around the country and had wonderful stories to share about each of them. If you had a place you were driving to, Ron could tell you all about it, and how to get there! Other places of employment as a driver in later years were Crooker, Ray Labbe & Sons, Downeast Energy, and the Freeport School Department.

Ron enjoyed fishing, time spent at the lake with family, owning and riding horses, reading about American History, riding his motorcycle, photography and entertaining everyone with his jokes and stories!

He was predeceased by his father and mother; his brother, David Helie; and his wife, Mary Helie.

Ronald is survived by his daughters Leah Zang and husband Kevin and Suzanne Dell and husband Will; his sister, Elaine Letourneau and husband Marc; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A private family service will be held during the summer.

Arrangements and guidance are entrusted with Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Copy the Story Link