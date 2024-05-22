SACO – Rachel P. Saucier, 96, formerly of Saco, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Pinnacle Health and Rehabilitation in Sanford, after a four year battle with dementia.

She was born in Biddeford the youngest of eight children of Edouard and Rosilda (St. Michel) Petit. She graduated from Biddeford High School, class of 1945.

On July 5, 1948, she married Hermond Saucier at St. Joseph’s Church. In 1954, the couple moved to Saco where they raised their three children.

Rachel was employed for many years by York County Teachers Credit Union, retiring in 1993. Rachel and Hermond enjoyed traveling together throughout the country. After he passed away in 1992, she found many friends to be her travel companions. Her hobbies included reading, listening to music and playing cards. She liked arts and crafts, was a beloved Boston Red Sox fan, but most of all cherished her shopping trips with her daughter Elaine.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Hermond and siblings Rose, Joe, John, Bill, Lucien, Armand and Rita.

She is survived by her daughter Elaine Cote and husband Rene, sons, Dana and Michael and his wife Doreen, grandsons, Timothy Cote and wife Heather, David Saucier and wife Elvira and Derek Saucier and wife Nessa, great-grandsons, Ryan and Daniel and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Rachel’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Pinnacle Health & Rehabilitation and Compassus Hospice for their excellent care that she received during her stay.

Donations may be made to the Saco Food Pantry,

P.O. Box 246,

Saco, ME 04072

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous