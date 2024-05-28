BRUNSWICK – Clara Eliza Hutchins, 93, of Brunswick went to her heavenly home on May 22, 2024. She was born on Nov. 19, 1930 in New Portland, the sixth of seven children born to Thurston and Anna Hutchins.

She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1949. In 1953 she graduated from Farmington State Teachers College, and in 1963 she earned a Master of Education degree and a Master of Library Science degree in 1974, both from the University of Maine. She taught at Huse School in Bath for many years and was a 64-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society of Key Women Educators.

She was a member of Berean Baptist Church for over 70 years. She sang in the choir, led the junior choir, acted as church librarian, taught High School Sunday School class and directed the Word of Life Quiz Team. She loved Jesus and faithfully served Him.

She is survived by her brother, William Hutchins of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and great-grandnieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, May 29, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME 04011. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St., Brunswick, ME 04011. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Brunswick.

To offer sympathies and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Clara’s online memorial.

