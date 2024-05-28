WEST BATH – Alan M. Orr, 72, of West Bath, passed away Dec. 12, 2023.

Alan is survived by his wife, Judy; his children Kristin and Michael (Colby Gail); brother, Scott (Katherine), sister, Sandra, sisters-in-law Eka and Michelle; and many nieces and nephews.

Alan’s burial will be on Saturday, June 1, at 9:30 a.m. in Varney Cemetery, Brunswick. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick.

