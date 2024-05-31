COLORADO – E. Joyce Morgan, 85, passed away on April 28, 2024, near her treasured Rocky Mountains.

Joyce was born on May 11, 1938, in Brighton, Colorado, where she spent her formative years. A graduate of Brighton High School, she went on to attend Colorado State College of Education at Greeley (currently known as University of Northern Colorado). It became apparent that college was not for her, so she ventured off to the east coast where she worked on Capital Hill for Senator Gordon Allott (R) from Colorado. Joyce left her position on Capitol Hill to pursue a career as the editor for the United Mining Congress.

Her 15 minutes of fame came one evening when, while out doing laundry, she came back to her apartment to find an intruder had broken in via the bathroom window. With the gun that her father sent with her on her move to Virgina she shot and injured the young man. Although it wasn’t front page news, there was an article written about what took place; picture of the heroine included. Shortly after that, she told several friends that she was looking to move and would like to find a roommate. Another young single woman, Jean Cyr, was doing the same. The two were introduced and they remained roommates until Joyce returned to Colorado in June of 2022.

After retirement she, Jean and their cats moved to Topsham, and then to their forever home in Brunswick. She became a volunteer at Mid Coast Hospital and eventually became the president of the auxiliary board. She was a fixture at the “Grand and Glorious Yard Sale” (as she called it) which raised quite a bit of money for the hospital. The board president loved having her at the hospital board meetings because “she asked great questions”. Joyce, Jean, Charlie, and Oliver (the sweet orange fur faces), loved to share their beautiful home with family and their collection of fabulous friends. The opportunity to take those family and friends to eat lobster rolls and gelato was never missed.

She enjoyed reading her vast collection of hard backed books, some, multiple times. She created beautiful, embroidered items.

Many a craft fair was attended where Joyce indulged in purchasing artwork, jewelry, and all things crafty. The walls of her and Jean’s home were filled with beautiful art for all to enjoy.

She was a very generous, kind, giving woman, and will be dearly missed by many.

Joyce is survived by her nieces, Sara and Betsy Nadler, her dearest friend Jean Cyr, and many friends. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Tom and Mary (Bear) Morgan, beloved sister Jean (Morgan) Nadler, sister Georgie (Morgan) Dewey and brother Tim Morgan.

In Joyce’s memory, please consider donating to your local animal shelter, The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous