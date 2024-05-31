FORT PIERCE, Fla. – George Sargent, born in Newburyport, Massachusetts, on July 19, 1929, led a remarkable life filled with accomplishments, service, and love. He passed away on May 14, 2024.

He was predeceased by his parents, George and Mabel Paul Sargent, and sister Effie Mae Sargent. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, two sons, Girard (and Kathleen) Sargent of Hingham, Massachusetts, George Sargent III of Lawrenceville, Georgia, two daughters, Falene (and Carl) Rollins of Reed Plantation, Maine, Karen (and Paul) Morin of Ottawa, Ontario, and 14 grandchildren.

George earned degrees from Bentley University (1949) and Northeastern University (1953). He joined the US Army reserves in 1951, where he served with distinction, eventually retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was also a devoted Mason for over 70 years.

George began his career in Massachusetts, where he held finance positions at the Haverhill Gas and Light Company, Western Electric, Haskins and Sells CPA, and John Harrington CPA.

In 1964, he moved to Maine and became the Controller of Pejepscot Paper Company, a division of the Hearst Corporation.

During this time, he met and married the love of his life, Jacqueline.

George’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found Haliday Corporation with business partner Richard Andrews. Together, they built over 100 homes in Topsham, Maine, and were pioneers in selling modular homes.

Later in his career, George returned to finance, serving the city of Bath as its Treasurer, Finance Director, and Tax Collector for 19 years.

George Sargent’s legacy lives on through his family, friends, and the communities he touched. He was a devoted husband and father. May he rest in peace.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday Aug. 3, 2024, at 11 a.m., at Lakewood Park Methodist Church 5405 Turnpike Feeder Road, Fort Pierce, Fla. 34951.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital at http://www.Anahshriners.org.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous