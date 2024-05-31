BATH – Kern A. Coffin, 80, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Brunswick on March 3, 1944, a son of Carroll E. and Beulah M. (White) Coffin. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1962. Growing up he worked at the family ice business, Ernie’s Drive-In and Newcomb’s Cleaning Services. In the mid ’80s he co-owned the Galley Restaurant. Kern was very well known for his employment as a custodian at the Phippsburg Elementary School for over 30 years where he also coached basketball.

Kern enjoyed playing and coaching basketball, fishing, hunting, traveling, going to the casino, walking his dogs and especially spending time with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, Donald “Whitey” Coffin and Roger Coffin.

He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Gerow and her husband Aaron of Woolwich and Lisa Koehling and her husband David of Phippsburg, his loving companion of 32 years, Kim Pearson of Bath, his bonus daughter, Tina Gilley and her husband Bobby of Richmond, two sisters, Fay Hart of Bath and Gail Richardson and her husband Adelbert “Squeak” of Brunswick, his brother, Larry Coffin and his wife Thelma of Brunswick, six grandchildren, Joshua Gerow, Katelynn Gerow, Kelsi Koehling, Brianna Koehling, Victoria Pinkham and Kayla Hatheway, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on June 8, 2024, at the West Bath Fire Department, 192 State Road, West Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

