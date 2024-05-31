BRUNSWICK – Pamela Christopher (Dorr) left this world with the full flower moon on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, the same town in which she came into this world on Oct. 20, 1948.

Pam attended Brunswick High School and married Kenneth Christopher in 1968. They celebrated 55 years of marriage and together they raised three boys in Sanford and then Litchfield. Pam enjoyed her last 25 years in Moxie Gore surrounded by nature and her beloved flower gardens.

When the boys were young Pam babysat other kids where she met her best friend, Becky. Basically, this is when they developed their lifelong friendship and support system.

Early in her career, Pam worked for an undisclosed grocery store chain working tirelessly to set up the first grocery scanning system in Maine. She then worked many years for Renaissance Greeting Cards as the national sales manager which provided her with travel and leadership opportunities. She was a keen business woman and her work ethic professionally and personally was unmatched and respected. She had a special way of exuding her work ethic on others by guiding them in the right direction.

In the late 90’s Pam and Ken began their quest North. Pam first helped start and lead Three Rivers Whitewater. Then she and Ken created and built C. Moxie Gore Outfitters from the ground up. Here they welcomed guests into their lives and to the area and created many new friendships. If only that front porch could talk! During this time, she also served as Executive Director of The Forks Area Chamber of Commerce and was an active member of The Forks Fish and Game Association. Unofficially, she served as a Mom to many raft guides who often stopped by to see her.

When Pam wasn’t coordinating family affairs, she enjoyed playing softball, bird watching, reading, and gardening. She was a great conversationalist and built many relationships discussing a particular bird, book, or flower.

Pam was predeceased by her father Russell Dorr, stepfather Jack Thomas, mother Roberta Thomas, brother Vandy Thomas, and mother-in-law Gladys Christopher.

Survivors include her husband Kenneth, three sons, Dennis and wife Donna, Joseph, Ross and wife Beth; three grandsons Kenny, Davey, and Benny; five brothers, Terry Dorr, Wayne Dorr, Dale Dorr, Scott Thomas, Cory Thomas. With all these men in her life, she always had black skates and was proud to remind us of it!

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 30, from 6-8 p.m. A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, May 31, at 11 a.m., at Brackett Funeral Home in Brunswick, Maine. Burial will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Bowdoinham, Maine.

