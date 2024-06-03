The emergency mass notification system Sagadahoc County uses to send alerts to residents is getting an upgrade to better notify locals about severe weather and community emergencies.

The county is switching from CodeRed to Rave effective July 1.

Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Director Philip Davis said the switch was made because Rave is more user-friendly for residents and emergency officials.

“It allows [Sagadahoc] residents to control what notifications they wish to receive and for multiple areas of the county if they choose,” Davis said.

Improvements to the mass notification system Rave will enable Sagadahoc officials to send alerts directly to residents with the option to translate into 80 different languages through voice calls, text messages, email and social media. CodeRed will be phased out July 1.

“Rave is a great tool that allows us to push official, real-time alerts to our residents,” Davis said. “These upgrades will not only make it easier for us to notify our residents when emergencies happen or we need to share important safety information but will let residents choose the best way for them to receive alerts.”

Residents currently signed up for emergency alerts through CodeRed must sign up again because their information won’t transfer over to the new system.

Residents can sign up for the emergency mass notification system through the county’s web portal or download the Smart911 App from the Apple or Google Play stores. The Sagadahoc Emergency Management Agency encourages residents to sign up through the web portal at smart911.com.

“Now, with the Rave platform, residents will receive a reminder message semi-annually to ensure their information and phone numbers are accurate,” Davis said.

