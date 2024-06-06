The Patten Free Library will kick off Summer Reading 2024 from 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 14. Activities will include a bounce house, lawn games, freeze pops and the opportunity to register for Summer Reading and earn a free book.

“This year’s Summer Reading theme is ‘Read, Renew, Repeat,’ and we have so many events and programs centered around those concepts,” Head of the Children’s Department Mary Randall said in a prepared release. “We are especially excited to offer our newly revamped Summer Reading Bingo as a fun game to play and earn prizes all summer long.”

The Patten Free Library has more than 30 events scheduled throughout the summer, including a teen movie series, cookie classes with Thayer Treats, Sparks Ark, pollinator programs, Repair Café and a visit from author Monica Wood. Readers of all ages can earn prizes with Summer Reading Bingo by attending library programs, reading books and completing activities. Regular programs, such as story times, Minecraft Mondays and the Knitting Circle, will continue throughout the summer.

Summer Reading runs from June 14 through Aug. 10 and is open to anyone of any age who lives in the library’s service area (Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich), has a Patten library card, or attends an RSU 1 school or school located within the library service area. For more information, including a complete schedule of events and information on how to sign up, visit patten.lib.me.us/srp24/.

