Laser show to replace

New Year fireworks

Virginia Wilder Cross, founder of the New Year Gorham celebration, announced a musical laser light show at the annual event will replace fireworks to welcome in 2025.

“Over the past few years, the committee has considered this option to respond to environmental concerns as well as to eliminate noise that is upsetting to people and pets sensitive to loud explosive sounds. The major drawback to making this change has been the cost, which is more than twice as much as a fireworks display,” Wilder Cross said in a press release.

Wilder Cross said additional funding is needed without raising the cost of admission. “So, we appeal to anyone interested in supporting this effort to consider a donation toward the extra cost; all contributions will be recognized in laser/light display credits,” she said.

To find out more or to donate, contact Danielle Laughlin at laughlin.danielle@gmail.com.

Those interested in joining the planning committee should contact the NYG Coordinator Thomas Hasbrouck by emailing trhasbrouck@icloud.com.

Garden Club hosts

annual plant sale

The Gorham Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon at Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 5, 1974, that Grace Cleaves of Church Street had returned home after spending the past several months in Concord, Massachusetts.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on May 30 that the U.S. public debt was $34,609,796,817,427.65.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: