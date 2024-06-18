BOWDOINHAM – Jennifer H. Smith, 65, of Bowdoinham, passed away at her home on June 9, 2024.

Jennifer was born in Jeannett, Pa., on Oct. 3, 1958, to Frank R. and Sonja B. Salvatore.

She was an Aviation Safety Mechanic in the U.S. Navy where she was assigned to Patrol Squadron 10 at the Brunswick Naval Air Station. She also worked as a Fabric Team Supervisor for JoAnne Fabrics, and was a Rural Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Woolwich.

She attended California State University in California, Pennsylvania, where she was the past president and treasurer for Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity, was a member of the Kaleidoscope Quilters, Pine Tree Quilters Guild, and the Bath Senior Center Knitting Group. Jennifer was also a member of the Naquasset Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club and the Bowdoinham Snowbirds Snowmobile Club.

Jennifer loved quilting, knitting, needle point, and she mastered all arts and crafts projects she ever attempted. She also enjoyed swimming and barbeques with family and friends, snowmobiling until her husband could no longer start them, watching hockey and football, and of course, cuddling with her beloved dog Moxie.

Jennifer was predeceased by her parents, Frank R. Salvatore and Sonja B. Salvatore.

She is survived by her husband Peter A. Smith of Bowdoinham, her sister Concetta S. Moore of Greensburg, Pa., her niece and Godchild Aubrey Moore of Greensburg, Pa., as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a service in Greensburg, Pa., for all of her loved ones in that area this coming winter. Details will be provided at a later date.

There will also be a celebration of Jennifer’s life in Maine for those New Englanders, in the summer of 2025 with the details to be announced. If she remains close to your heart, it won’t be that far away.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

If desired, please send love, prayers, and kind thoughts in lieu of flowers.

