RAYMOND – Luna Roy Martin, 10, died unexpectedly on May 12, 2024. She was born on March 26, 2014, in Portland, the daughter of James Martin and Samantha (Slocum) Martin. Luna completed fourth grade and was a beloved member of her family and community.

Luna was a strong, beautiful, little girl who was full of energy. She was a ray of sunshine with a big smile and a huge heart. Luna was selfless and humble, always wanting the best for others and wanting to do the right thing. She was happiest seeing others succeed and having fun. Luna was an active child with interests in dance, soccer, hiking, skiing, and playing piano. She danced in lyrical jazz, ballet, hip-hop, and acro, and was preparing for an upcoming dance recital and joining a competitive dance program. Luna enjoyed spending time with her friends and family doing almost anything. She loved animals, music, being silly, playing with her sisters, and overall snuggling with her parents and siblings. Luna was a sincere person who strived to do her best every day. She knew how to make other people laugh, said I Love You frequently, and was determined to stay close to her parents forever.

In addition to her parents, Luna has two older sisters (Harper and Willow), a twin sister (Charlie), and a younger sister (Bowie). She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Roy Slocum, and uncle Andy Slocum. Luna had three surviving grandparents: Jenene Slocum, and Teresa and Dwight Hafford, and a large loving, and connected family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on June 23, 2024, at A.T. Hutchins in Portland, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Visiting hours will start at 11 a.m., followed by the service starting at 12:30 p.m. Luna was a special person who loved having friends and family around. Please join us in honoring Luna’s life and sharing memorable stories of her impact.

